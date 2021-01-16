SEBRING — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life will be celebrated in Highlands County on Monday. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday held on the third Monday in January. Schools in Highlands County will be out, so students and their families can participate in parades and festivities that honor the Christian minister known for his efforts in the civil rights movement.
COVID-19 has touched every part of the world and it will affect how Highlands County celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day as well. The traditional NAACP Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast has been canceled. Also, the Avon Park parade has been canceled. However, Avon Park City Councilwoman Brenda Gray said the Southside Community Resource Center is thinking about rescheduling the parade later in the year. Gray said the COVID-19 cases are too high, especially in Avon Park, to risk gatherings. There are two other big events in Sebring and in Lake Placid if Avon Park residents want to attend.
Highlands County Citizens with Voices will hold the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade at noon in Sebring. Participants, floats, cars and motorcycles will line up at First United Methodist Church on Center Avenue. The parade route will move from the church, around The Circle and head to the open field across the street from Bountiful Blessings Church, where Bishop Uma Miller is pastor.
A free community picnic will be enjoyed at the field. Organizer Ada McGowan asks parade and picnic participants to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Further south, in Lake Placid, the Highway Park Ministerial Alliance is continuing a long tradition with its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade. The parade will line up at Rodney’s Marathon Gas Station at 1445 U.S. 27, from there, the parade will wind its way down Crestmore Drive to Vision Street and Williams Avenue to end up at the Martin Luther King Jr. Complex. The Grand Marshal of the parade is N’Kosi Jones, who grew up in the Highway Park subdivision. Jones was sworn in as the first African American councilman in Bowling Green, Florida. He will also be the keynote speaker at the ceremony after the parade.
The Highway Park parade will have a slight twist. They don’t want to have bystanders watching the parade. They want people to participate in it.
“In order for the parade to be a success, we need everyone to participate,” Maurice Wilson said. “We want people to walk, run, use their scooters and bikes. We don’t want people on the sidelines.”
Wilson said he knows the kids have bikes because almost every kid in the neighborhood got new ones for Christmas.
Once at the complex, there will be a ceremony with speakers and lanterns will be lit and set afloat to recognize the pastors who have recently deceased. The children will learn about leaders in the Highway Park neighborhood by playing “Who am I?”
A free community lunch will be served at the complex. Masks are required and can be provided if needed. Social distancing will be followed.