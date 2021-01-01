SEBRING — The “Black Lives Matter” movement, begun with a hashtag in 2013 after the Feb. 26, 2012 shooting of 17-year-old African American Trayvon Martin, came to Highlands County in 2020.
It turned out that the county had a connection to another African American, 46-year-old George Floyd, who died May 25. 2020 after being arrested and pinned to the ground, his neck under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee. Transcripts of police bodycam footage record Floyd as saying more than 20 times he could not breathe.
In 1994 and 1995, Floyd played center and power forward on the South Florida State College Panthers basketball team, before going to Texas and then Minnesota. Coach George Walker, the Panther’s basketball coach for six years, remembered Floyd fondly as a good person and good athlete.
“He was just a regular student who would miss class now and then,” Walker said, “but other than that he was a good kid.”
On June 4, approximately three dozen high school seniors gathered at the corner of U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway to support the “Black Lives Matter” movement in the wake of Floyd’s death. Avon Park High School Class of 2020 graduate Jaronda Terrell said the seniors “are trying to encourage the youth to be more involved in stuff like this.”
Debate raged on social media as well as local editorial pages in guest columns and letters to the editor. A white man married to a black woman expressed dismay that people fear him, for being white, and said Floyd and others like him would be alive if white.
A white woman in a guest column noted those who have racial privilege should help find solutions, in spite of the year’s harshly-divided political climate. Others, in letters or columns, reflected the election year divide, levying blame on opposing political parties and accusing protesters of wanting to destroy the nation. In this situation, social media posts by both a county commissioner and a police chief prompted further protest.
A racially-charged post on the personal social media page of County Commissioner Arlene Tuck drew a rebuke in September from the chair of the County Commission and calls from constituents for an ethics investigation.
Tuck, in turn, said she had no knowledge of the post before others told her and took it down. She suggested that her Facebook account was hacked, but that explanation did not satisfy many who spoke about it at the following commission meeting.
At the meeting, Tuck said she fully-understood racism as an Hispanic woman — a claim on which she has yet to elaborate. She also issued a challenge for those unhappy with her to run against her in two years, but offered no apology and has since refused to comment further on the matter.
On Oct. 11, the Rev. George Miller led a group of local residents in the first ever Rally for Support and Celebration of Diversity, which met on the Sebring Circle, then marched around the Circle and down toward the Highlands County Government Center.
Miller said his intention was “celebrating diversity and the fact that we can be diverse and unified at the same time.”
Meanwhile, Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler, also called out for such posts on his social media account, spoke with concerned citizens, who later said they felt they had been heard and had come to an understanding. The town of Lake Placid suspended Fansler without pay from Oct. 12-19 as a result of the posts, and he promised to be more conscientious about such posts in the future.