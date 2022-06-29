When night falls, and you feel the urge to sleep, it’s because your pineal gland has just secreted a tiny amount of melatonin. After about age 50, the amount starts to slowly decline, which explains the frequent bouts of insomnia in the elderly.
Did you know that melatonin is not a human thing? It’s found in the plant kingdom too. Just like humans, and animals, plants respond to light and dark cycles termed the “photoperiod.” They make melatonin so it will act as an antioxidant in response to harsh environments. Perhaps this is its most important role in your body too! There are hundreds of studies affirming anti-cancer activity of melatonin so we know it is protective of “harsh environments” even in the human body.
We know a lot about melatonin, for example it not only helps induce sleep, it also regulates our circadian rhythm, general mood, our body temperature and even healthy bone metabolism. There is an impact on reproductive, immune function and vision.
Natural melatonin is not just made in humans and in plants. It is ubiquitously found in birds, fish, reptiles and some bacteria. I’ve been so fascinated with this since my garden is in full bloom, that I decided to delve into the plant kingdom more.
The 3 most popular plants that contain melatonin
Skullcap (Scutellaria biacalensis) – Sometimes also called Chinese Skullcap (Huang-qin), this plant has well-documented anxiolytic and sedative properties, that’s why people take dietary supplements of it. The compound acts as a natural antiviral against certain pathogens. It makes people sleepy if taken in supplement form.
Feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium) – Extracts of feverfew help headaches, as does melatonin in people who are deficient. In 1997, The Lancet published a piece titled, Melatonin in Feverfew and a Few Other Medicinal Plants. Feverfew contains parthenolide, which provides help for some people with stiff muscles, asthma, tinnitus, psoriasis and nausea. Pregnant women are often warned to avoid this supplement.
St John’s wort (Hypericum perforatum) – Extracts are used for mild to moderate depression or anxiety. The Lancet refers to this plant as an “herbal tranquilizer” and it is partially due to the melatonin content. There are teas of this herb too. Topical oils and creams containing St. John’s wort help with all kinds of skin problems.
The 7 most common foods that contain melatonin
You can eat melatonin. There are several foods that contain natural melatonin or spark more production of your own? Here’s a list of the most popular:
Oatmeal
Wheat/barley
Tart cherries
Goji berries
Bananas
Grapes
Rice
One more note of interest, it’s about drinking wine and alcohol. Drinking fair amounts of alcohol will negate the effect of melatonin. In other words, if you drink alcohol, you’re making it harder for melatonin to do its job. Taking excessive amounts of melatonin could lead to fatigue, stomachache, drowsiness, low blood pressure and mood changes like confusion or irritability. For a longer, more comprehensive version of this article, please visit suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.