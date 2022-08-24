Hear me out, I know it sounds weird, but pickle juice has some pretty amazing and surprising health benefits that you probably didn’t even know about. Pickles are fermented cucumbers (that have been pickled in salt water). Get it? The pickles are pickled! (A little pickle pun never hurt anyone.)

The fact is pickle juice is loaded with minerals, only 2 carbs, and 1 gram of fiber. In most cases, the water even contains healthy probiotic strains. In some states, like North Carolina where my daughter lives, pickle juice is held in high regard. So much so, that there is an annual pickle festival. When dining out in NC, many restaurants have pickle juice mixed with soda on the menu. There’s a drink called a “Pickleback Shot” that combines pickle brine with whiskey.

