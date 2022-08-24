Hear me out, I know it sounds weird, but pickle juice has some pretty amazing and surprising health benefits that you probably didn’t even know about. Pickles are fermented cucumbers (that have been pickled in salt water). Get it? The pickles are pickled! (A little pickle pun never hurt anyone.)
The fact is pickle juice is loaded with minerals, only 2 carbs, and 1 gram of fiber. In most cases, the water even contains healthy probiotic strains. In some states, like North Carolina where my daughter lives, pickle juice is held in high regard. So much so, that there is an annual pickle festival. When dining out in NC, many restaurants have pickle juice mixed with soda on the menu. There’s a drink called a “Pickleback Shot” that combines pickle brine with whiskey.
There are all kinds of specialty drinks depending on where you live. So, while it may sound like a face-puckering thought, pickle juice is utilized for many quick fixes. As for its medicinal benefits, here are three pretty cool ways pickle juice can improve your wellness:
1. Pickles help digestion
On some level, the lactobacillus content (while low) still provides a beneficial aid to your intestinal health. If you have an upset stomach, abdominal cramps or low stomach acid production (hypochlorhydria), the acidity of a small amount of pickle juice may restore proper pH, which in turn causes digestive troubles to subside.
2. Pickles help leg cramps
Have a cramp? Pickle juice is a popular folk remedy that supposedly relieves muscle cramps (or reduces intensity), in under a minute of consumption. Like, almost immediately. It works incredibly fast and is faster than water alone when it comes to reducing muscle cramps. It probably works faster than things like Gatorade or other similar sports drinks.
Some suggest pickle juice for the morning after a night of drinking … I don’t know about that one, but I do think it could definitely help you recover from a workout or associated leg cramps. That’s probably its #1 folk remedy use.
Perhaps a few spoonfuls in a cup of water could help someone with mild leg cramps. However, I wouldn’t drink it straight up if you are prone to heartburn or have an ulcer. Pickle juice contains a lot of sodium, and some believe that it triggers reflexes that essentially shut off misfiring neurons quickly, thereby alleviating cramps.
We all probably have a dusty, sealed jar of old pickles that we’ve forgotten about, and if you’re like me, it’s probably sitting in the back corner of our fridge waiting for a sandwich. Make sure yours are fresh, and in date, and if you eat these little guys, eat them in moderation because of the high sodium content. If you don’t like the taste of pickle juice straight up, you could pour a few teaspoonfuls into your salad dressing.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.