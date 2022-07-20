You won’t like hearing this but your kitchen sponge has more bacteria than a laboratory petri dish. It’s a better incubator for germs than the lab’s traditional agar plate.
So if you’re worried about catching food poisoning from undercooked meat, the odds are far higher if you clean your dishes with a dirty sponge. I say that because about 5% of raw chicken sold in supermarkets may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the latest data. Compare that with a microbial paradise like a sponge that could house 54 billion bacteria in every cubic centimeter. That’s the size of a sugar cube.
A dirty kitchen sponge can lead to a variety of symptoms that are hard to diagnose. That’s because the clinical presentation of diarrhea, fever and fatigue is going to look like a lot of things. Certainly, sponge-related illness is never going to come up. It’s almost 100% of the time chalked up to “food poisoning.” Here are some of the germs living on your sponge:
Campylobacter – This could cause diarrhea. People typically get an infection of this from undercooked (or raw) chicken, unpasteurized milk or contaminated lettuce or vegetables. Those who become ill from this can expect loose stools, abdominal pain, fever, and feeling queasy.
Enterobacter cloacae – Germophobes beware, this guy lives in your gut as part of your normal intestinal flora. It’s not considered dangerous unless you become immunocompromised. It’s also a common nosocomial infection … the kind you get while you’re in the hospital. Then it will rise up with all its glory and attack your skin, respiratory tract, internal organs, and blood. It can cause endocarditis and pneumonia.
E. coli – People who become infected with E. coli have the usual stomach complaints that look like food poisoning. To be clear, E. coli can be transmitted from raw or undercooked ground beef, raw milk, some cheese, or contaminated vegetables. Most cases include a mild fever, painful stomach cramping, diarrhea (often tinged with blood), and nausea/vomiting. It may cause life-threatening symptoms so always visit a doctor if you become short of breath, weak, or develop a nosebleed or decreased urination.
Other organisms that a sponge can harbor include Klebsiella, Staphylococcus and Moraxella osloensis. That last one is the same bug responsible for the malodor of wet laundry.
There are many options if you are grossed out about using your sponge. Like one of my friends said, “It’s a love-hate relationship.”
Here are three reasonable alternatives to a sponge:
1. Use a scrub brush with bristles. You can put those in a dishwasher. The advantage is that they do not have nooks and crannies like a sponge, so they harbor fewer organisms.
2. Use a dishwasher, but be aware that the soaps all have a bunch of chemicals.
3. Microwave a wet sponge every week.
