You won’t like hearing this but your kitchen sponge has more bacteria than a laboratory petri dish. It’s a better incubator for germs than the lab’s traditional agar plate.

So if you’re worried about catching food poisoning from undercooked meat, the odds are far higher if you clean your dishes with a dirty sponge. I say that because about 5% of raw chicken sold in supermarkets may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the latest data. Compare that with a microbial paradise like a sponge that could house 54 billion bacteria in every cubic centimeter. That’s the size of a sugar cube.

