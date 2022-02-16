Researching this popular herb was a lot of fun and I will share what I learned about it today. Horse chestnut is so called because every autumn, the distinctive horseshoe-shaped imprint is left behind on the tree twigs when old leaves are shed.
Known botanically as Aesculus hippocastanum, this herb is very useful for circulation.
It contains “aescin,” which you can research on your own. This compound is naturally found in high amounts in horse chestnut and is responsible for the benefits of the herb. In fact, there are a lot of studies that show aescin helps your blood vessels, edema of the legs, bulging veins, and more. As for commercially prepared dietary supplements and teas, here are proposed benefits that you can talk to your doctor about:
1. Blood thinning properties.
Horse chestnut also naturally contains a compound that thins the blood, which is good for people prone to blood hypercoagulability. This activity by horse chestnut herb makes it a little bit harder for fluid to come out of your capillaries, which in turn help prevent water retention.
Similarly, with prescribed anticoagulant medications – the blood-thinning properties of those drugs are commonly used to treat or prevent DVT (deep vein thrombosis). Leg swelling improves on those medications.
Could you use horse chestnut instead? The question should be posed to your hematologist. Keep in mind that with herbal remedies, they are not as strong as drugs, and physicians are not aware of herbal interactions, so the answer will probably be “no.”
2. Blood clot formation.
We know that this herb can inhibit COX-2 and lipoxygenase, as well as some leukotrienes and prostaglandins. These are substances you naturally make in your body, and they are good for you right up until the point they tilt too high. Horse chestnut is useful in reducing levels of these compounds and as such helps reduce risk of dangerous blood clots.
This activities (due to aescin) are why horse chestnut is such a popular folk remedy for vein problems in the legs.
3. Venous insufficiency.
Horse chestnut is useful because it improves blood flow in the veins, which could improve leg pain, edema, calf spasm, itchy legs and heavy legs. There is a lot of research on PubMed about chronic venous insufficiency.
Side effects of the herb may occur and include dizziness, digestive upset, headache, itching or hypersensitivities. This is a good place to remind you that RAW horse chestnut seed, bark, leaf and flower contain esculin, which is unsafe to use.
If you already take blood thinners, or if you have a blood-clotting disorder (as examples DVT, venous insufficiency, thrombosis or a platelet abnormality), horse chestnut supplements may not be right for you. The herb can further thin the blood and speak to your doctor first before taking any product containing it. If you’d like to read the longer version of this article, please sign up for my newsletter at suzycohen.com and I’ll email it to you.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.