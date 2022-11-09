When you have to do a lot of dishes, laundry and other household chores, your nail polish isn’t going to stay on very long. Perhaps you’ve turned to using a lot of nail polish, or maybe you go to salons to have them apply the long-wearing shellac/gel nail polish with the UV light.
You may be thinking, “So what? It doesn’t get into my body anyway.”
But it does, and studies prove it. Certain chemicals in nail polish can be easily absorbed into the body. So the main point I’d like to make today is that whatever you expose your fingertips and fingernails to does actually get into your bloodstream.
We know it’s a big problem because huge, beloved brand names (ie Orly and OPI, and others) have gone to great lengths to reformulate their nail lacquers to avoid the “toxic trio.”
The toxic trio consists of formaldehyde, toluene and DPB (dibutyl phthalate). I’m not saying those brands are chemical-free entirely.
Does doing your nails pose a health problem for you?
1) It depends on what you are doing to them. Are you putting acrylic on them, or shellac gel polish, which contains acrylates?
2) Are you just putting regular nontoxic nail polish on them?
I do think the answer to that question is important. And #2 is much safer than #1 in my humble opinion.
Tips for beautiful nailsThe following tips will help you achieve more beautiful hands and nails with much less toxic chemical exposure.
1. Wear gloves – it’s so easy, and reduces the frequency that you’ll have to re-polish.
2. If don’t paint your own nails, then find a local salon that smells fresh and chemical-free. Steer clear of the ones that have a strong odor. Avoid inhaling all types of potentially-hazardous chemicals if you have a history of serious chronic illness, for example cancer.
3. Choose nontoxic nail lacquers in order to avoid the toxic trio.
4. Opt for a regular manicure, not shellac or gel, which contain acrylates.
5. Use non-acetone nail polish remover.
6. Strengthen your nails naturally from the inside out. Supplements that contain collagen, vitamin C, B vitamins, and silica may help with nails.
7. Take a detox supplement afterward. I suggest either L-cysteine or “NAC” capsules. Alternatively, you could use glutathione and catalase for antioxidant support.
Studies have not confirmed that a person is healthier during their lifetime because they avoid nail polish and acetone. Likewise, studies have not confirmed that you get a disease from regular beauty treatments either. So take these tips into consideration and do what you think is right for you.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.