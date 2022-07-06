Many people get through their whole life without a hot flash, and that’s great. But for others, the problem is disabling so today’s article is about natural relief for hot flashes. I tend to hear more complaints about hot flashes in the summertime and that’s because the added hot weather makes it even harder for your body to compensate and thermoregulate itself properly.
A hot flash feels slightly differently to all those who experience it, but it’s a sensation of warmth throughout your body. It could feel really hot, where you start to flush. If you’ve ever taken a good brand of niacin, you may have felt something akin to a hot flash because it would have made you flush. Sometimes the hot flashes are so frequent, or intense that they are painful or disabling.
Triggers include some of the following:
- Chili or spicy foods
- Caffeinated drinks
- A lot of stress
- Some medications
- Genetics
- Your estrogen levels
- Your cortisol levels
- Levels of thyroid hormone
3 natural ways to reduce hot flashes1. Black Cohosh
Generations of women have relied on the gnarled root of black cohosh (Cimicifuga racemosa) to relieve various hormonal issues such as Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and menstrual cramps as well as hot flashes. Many holistic doctors like black cohosh because their patients cannot tolerate HRT due to side effects. And it’s hard to dose correctly unless you know how your patient is metabolizing their hormones. That’s why a DUTCH test can help (it’s available at my website, or through your own doctor). It can evaluate your urine hormone metabolites because blood tests cannot.
2. St. John’s Wort
The most famous herb used for melancholy helps with hot flashes too. Studies have shown that St. John’s wort is effective in treating menopause symptoms and mood dysphoria. It also has some sedative properties making it useful for people with insomnia.
A meta-analysis found that the herb had minimal side effects and could help reduce the number of hot flashes, as well as severity of them. But it takes about 8 weeks to work.
The combination of St. John’s wort and Black Cohosh could be really helpful since there is synergy! Just be careful not to combine St. John’s wort with prescribed medications.
3. Thyroid supplements or medications
Ensuring healthy thyroid hormone status is critical. You shouldn’t have too much or too little thyroid hormone. Your physician can test you to see what your levels are. Having hyperthyroidism means you will run hot! It’s not something that you can fix with estrogen, you fix it by reducing your thyroid hormone levels so don’t take supplements to increase levels! My book called Thyroid Healthy can help you address all kinds of thyroid imbalances.
Likewise, low thyroid hormone levels as in hypothyroidism, will cause you to have poor thermoregulation as well which can raise your risk for thermostat problems too! Supplements could work very well here to raise levels, as could medications. But please do not start or stop any medications without consulting a qualified medical doctor who can supervise your regimen. If you’d like to read the more detailed version of my article visit suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of 'The 24-Hour Pharmacist' and 'Real Solutions.' For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com.