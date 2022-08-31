Banaba leaf has been used for centuries to treat various ailments. Banaba is not misspelled, it is not intended to be banana, it is “banaba” and therefore has nothing to do with the delicious starchy fruit you might be thinking of.
Known in the botanical world as Lagerstroemia speciosa (L.), this plant is also known as the crapemyrtle tree. When in full bloom, these are the most beautiful trees you will ever see in the south.
The hypoglycemic effects of banaba extract come from certain leaf or seed compounds, a few of which include corosolic acid, ellagic acid, triterpenes, flavones, tannins, and others. I don’t recommend you try to steep anything off your tree or do a DIY project. You are more than likely going to hurt yourself. Commercial preparations of this natural supplement are sold in health food stores and online retailers.
Let’s go over some incredible benefits:
1. Banaba can illicit reductions in blood sugar
Corosolic acid has been reported to have immediate effects. For example, it was shown that this compound could decrease blood sugar levels within 60 minutes in participants who were tested.
Banaba increases insulin sensitivity, so your levels of glucose go down. Furthermore, inflammatory cytokines also go down. This should translate to a reduced risk of diabetic complications such as heart attack and amputation. There are studies all over pubmed that will affirm these effects, and others in case you are interested.
The benefit of having more balanced blood sugar is that you have fewer cravings and can start losing weight. Any antidiabetic effect (even from medication) causes the same effect.
2. Banaba can cause reductions in cholesterol
When you reduce cholesterol to a normal healthy amount (not a ridiculously low amount), your heart disease risk decreases. And when I say “cholesterol” I don’t actually mean total amounts, I mean the LDL and VLDL components.
The same constituents I mentioned above in banaba play a critical role in reducing cholesterol, and studies prove this.
3. Banaba may support healthy DNA
What’s interesting is that, unlike many other herbs that have anti proliferative activity, banaba works differently. Most other herbs cause a cancer cell to die (ie to end its own life), the term for this is called “apoptosis.” But with banaba leaf, the anti-cancer effect comes from several other mechanisms, and the overall result suggests it could benefit people dealing with kidney and possibly liver cancer.
There are side effects with banaba, just like there are with other herbs and medications. Be careful when using this herbal derivative because it can lower blood sugar, which can be dangerous, especially if you’re taking anti-diabetic medications or herbs. Banaba has been known to cause allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Just like any medication or plant-derived herb, this is a possibility.
Still, I feel that the pros outweigh the cons with banaba. You can ask your practitioner if it’s something that could help you. Also, if you would like to read a more detailed version of my article visit suzycohen.com.
