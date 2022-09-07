The latest studies on osteoarthritis suggest that people who are above their healthy BMI make their pain much worse due to additional pressure on the joints. Also, a diet high in soda, carbs, and sugary foods will exacerbate pain. But there are things you can do. Let’s go through some easy things right now.
4 Natural Alternatives to Drugs to Relieve Joint Pain Fast
1. Curcumin — Books have been written on the topic of curcumin and pain relief! It’s a strong anti-inflammatory component of turmeric spice extract. Most people think it is just “curcumin” that works, but recent research proves three different curcuminoids work even better, and you’ll find those in high-quality supplements.
2. MSM — Methylsulfonylmethane provides the body with natural, healing sulfur. This is one component necessary for healthy joints. MSM is sold in health food stores because it is an extremely common ingredient that supports joint health, and it cleans the body up. Sometimes people get scared to take MSM because they don’t understand that it is NOT a sulfa pill. Sulfur is the third most common and abundant element in your beautiful human body! It is found in great amounts in your nails, your hair, and your skin. Your body requires sulfur to make collagen.
3. Hyaluronic acid — Arthritic joints are deficient in natural hyaluronic acid, so over time, it leads to the cartilage becoming less squishy and pliable. The stiffer a joint is, the more likely there is pain and inflammation. Hyaluronic acid holds moisture like a sponge, it’s a plumper as in Restylane®and Juvederm® which are two popular facial fillers.
Hyaluronic acid may be injected into your joint, for example, your knee. It will not cure anything serious, like if you need a knee replacement… but for simpler problems, an injection of this can bring relief for 2 or 3 months. It can be taken orally as well.
4. Vitamin D — Naturally synthesized in the human body after exposure to sunlight. It is a fact that people who have low levels of vitamin D often have joint pain, and/or osteoporosis.
Vitamin D supplements would be an effective adjunctive supplement that you can take if you have chronic joint pain and it is particularly helpful for BOTH autoimmune rheumatoid arthritis, as well as osteoarthritis.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.