I generally speak to how plants and nature can help us feel better, but some of them aren’t so friendly. And some definitely aren’t pet-friendly.
Flowers are quite intriguing when you think about it. They keep us alive, keep us healthy, they produce oxygen and help the bees pollinate. And round and round our planet spins!
While there are hundreds of plants that can be found inside our homes and outside of them that pose a threat to our pet’s health. The following are some of the most toxic plants for our fur-babies.
This plant is absolutely stunning, but it is equally toxic to both dogs and cats (and horses). The vivid and bright colors of this flower might attract to you, but if you have pets, you may want to think twice before checking out. If enough is eaten, this plant can cause vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, cardiac arrhythmias, cardiac failure and yes, even death. The prescription heart failure drug called Digoxin is made from digitalis which is extracted from this plant!
Lilies of all sorts are toxic to cats and dogs, but symptoms are usually worse for our feline friends. All parts of this vibrant plant are considered poisonous, even those lovely petals. If your cat drinks the water in this vase or if they get into the pollen of this flower, they might experience mild symptoms such as drooling, vomiting, changes in urination or diarrhea. Other more serious reactions are acute kidney failure/problems, neurological issues, tremors, seizures, depression, inability to walk or limb weakness and even coma or death.
While this plant offers a cozy and sentimental touch to your home this holiday season, you might want to ensure that this smooch-inspiring plant is kept out of reach of pets. This festive shrub can be toxic to dogs, especially the European variety (Viscum album), while the American variety (Phoradendron serotinum) is more toxic to cats. A pet may experience drooling, vomiting, abdominal pain, and other gastrointestinal irritations. For me, mistletoe mixed with pets is a Ho-Ho-NO… Just get a fake one.
This popular garden plant is toxic to all sorts of animals, but especially to dogs, cats, rabbits, horses, goats, cattle and sheep.
This plant contains the toxic cardiac glycoside oleandrin. Symptoms can show as early as an hour after ingestion and may appear as the following: Drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, drowsiness, abdominal pain, dilated pupils, lethargy, and weakness.
If you’re not sure about a plant you have and notice that your pet is acting a little odd, please do not hesitate to contact an animal hospital or your local vet to see what they advise based on symptoms. Keep in mind that time is of the essence when a pet (or person) has gotten into something poisonous. If you’d like to read a longer version of this article, it is posted at my website suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.