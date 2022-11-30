In certain parts of the world, the cold winter season causes a mood disorder called Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, and it happens at the same time of year.
The winter blues impact over 10 million people just in the USA alone and 80% of those with SAD are women leading researchers to believe there is a hormonal component to the condition.
Symptoms include feeling depression in the wintertime along with low energy as compared to the summer.
Other signs and symptoms of SAD include:
- The uptick in headaches or other aches and pains
- Difficulty sleeping
- Feelings of anxiety or annoyance
- Sensations of feeling worthless or guilty
- Hopelessness
- Thoughts about self-harm or suicide
- Loss of interest in going places or meeting people
We know that certain risk factors increase the incidence of seasonal affective disorder. For example, there is a strong correlation between reduced sunlight hours and circadian rhythm alterations. There is also a change in levels of melatonin (it increases while cortisol decreases), and finally, where you live matters. People who live closer to the equator (for example Florida) seem to do better than those who live further away like in Alaska.
5 helpful solutions and considerations for SAD
1. St. John’s wort has been tried for people with SAD, however, the results are inconsistent.
2. Vitamin B12, again it may help, but results are inconsistent.
3. Vitamin D appears to help some folks, but not all.
4. Prescribed antidepressants such as Bupropion.
5. Hormone replacement, specifically progesterone or cortisol.
Let me offer one quick comment about number 5 above (the progesterone and cortisol): Restoring those hormones must be done very carefully, by a hormone specialist. This may require you to have some baseline hormone testing, either blood, saliva or urine. If your doctor recommends hormone testing, you can purchase a DUTCH test kit and do it at home. I have this available on my website as well because I am a Provider. But do not replenish hormones ‘in the dark’ get yourself tested first because you can’t self-treat yourself hormones.
There are light therapy devices sold online as well, however, I do not think they will have much impact. They’d be fun to try and can’t hurt anything.
Most of us do not have the means to travel to Hawaii or New Zealand just to get to a sunny warm part of the world when it’s cold here in America. So if you have SAD, please try some of the potential solutions I’ve listed above, and make sure you are being seen by a licensed, qualified professional, whether that is a physician or therapist or other. Don’t go it alone! Share your feelings with your family members or friends so they can support you. And keep in mind one very important thing. SAD goes away. It is a seasonal condition. No matter how you feel right now, it will lift.
