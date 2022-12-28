In 2022, we saw a real eclectic mix of newly approved medications that covered all sorts of diseases and will no doubt generate billions of dollars over the next five years. Many of these are new drugs that have been highly anticipated. Hopefully, there is something I list below that will help you or someone you love.
My column is printed in various languages but I’m only using English brand names, so please ask a pharmacist in your region for brand names available to you.
Quviviq® (daridorexant) Tablets, Rx: This drug is intended for adults with insomnia. It should not be used if you have serious liver problems, or if you do not intend to lay in bed for seven hours.
It will, like all other sleep medications on the market, leave you feeling a little woozy in the morning so don’t jump out of bed without acclimating properly. Of course, do not operate machinery or drive either! Never combine this drug with alcohol or other sedatives, and certainly not with sedative hypnotic drugs like alprazolam or zolpidem!
Cibinqo® (Abrocitini) Tablets, Rx: This medication is a JAK inhibitor and it’s useful for people who have atopic dermatitis, sometimes called eczema. Contraindications to this medication include having any low levels of lymphocytes, neutrophils, red blood cells or platelets.
I like JAK inhibitors as a general rule. There are weaker natural herbal options which I will write about later. Do not take this medication if you have serious heart problems or a history of blood clots. Common side effects include increased risk of infection, nausea/vomiting, fatigue, hypertension or dizziness.
Eluciremt® (Gadopiclenol) and Vueway® (gadopiclenol) Injections, Rx: If you are allergic to iodine-based contrast, these two new options are handy to have. Contrast agents make it easier for the doctor to ‘see’ inside your body. These drugs might be harmful to the kidneys.
These two new agents are supposedly better than the older gadolinium-based agents which makes is good because I’ve seen the harm done by those older ones! If you’d like to read my blog about older gadolinium agents, I have it posted at my website.
Omlonti® (Omidenepag) Eye Drops, Rx: These drops treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, and could certainly be used in conjunction with herbal/vitamin remedies that support eye health. Eye color may change over months to years, and it’s permanent. Faster lash growth may occur too.
Elahere® (Mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) Injection, Rx: This medication is used to treat resistant cases of ovarian or fallopian tube cancer (also peritoneal cancer). It may cause neuropathy or eye problems, but it can help people who are resistant to platinum therapy or prior chemotherapy treatments.
I have a longer version of this article with more medications that were approved this past year. That is available at my website, suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.