The topic of blood pressure has become very important now because heart attacks, strokes, myocarditis, hypertension and other cardiovascular conditions are on the rise.
One of the most effective and popular categories of medication to help support these diseases are called ACE inhibitors. ACE stands for Angiotensin-converting enzyme.
The ACE receptor is where the spike protein (from coronavirus itself, or the vaccines) bind to, and enter the cell. ACE receptors sit on cells in the nose, mouth and lungs, which explains the potential respiratory distress with the virus. The ACE receptors are all over the body and in super high concentrations in the heart tissue. The enzyme is partially responsible for maintaining blood pressure.
The ACE inhibitor medications are a blockbuster category including these popular agents: Lisinopril, enalapril, captopril and ramipril.
There are natural herbal extracts that act like ACE inhibitors but they’re not as strong as the medications. If you see something below, please ask your doctor if it’s right for you. Start low and go slow with any new food supplement and always garner your physician’s blessings.
Here are five strong natural ACE inhibitors, in alphabetical order:
1. Garlic – Garlic is a delicious spice that you can cook with. Garlic is a natural ACE inhibitor. It helps to dilate arteries and supports the health of your heart, blood vessels and immune system.
2. Grape Seed Extract – The delicious grapes and their skins show ACE inhibition and you can also find dietary supplements of grape seed extract. It helps with cytokine balance too. Grapes are so easy to incorporate into your diet. In a study evaluating the benefits, grape seed extract significantly reduced systolic and diastolic blood pressure over six weeks.
3. Lion’s Mane mushroom – This is a mushroom you can eat and sauté, plus it’s found in high-quality memory dietary (nootropic) supplement formulas. Most people know it is useful for the brain, but did you know it has mild ACE inhibition activity? Taking a comprehensive medicinal mushroom blend could help support your entire cardiovascular system.
4. Pomegranate Juice – We’ve known for about 20 years that pomegranate juice is an ACE inhibitor. Drinking it is easy and delicious, however don’t combine it with warfarin (Coumadin) or other anti-hypertensives
5. Royal Jelly – Worker honeybees produce a white-colored secretion that is used to nurture their queen bee, and you can find this in dietary supplements of “royal jelly” at health food stores. Obviously, do not take this if you’re allergic to bees.
Caution.
While life-threatening occurrences of hyperkalemia (high potassium) are extremely rare, I still want you to be aware that ACE inhibitor drugs cause your body to retain potassium. So you should minimize or avoid eating too much of potassium-rich foods: for example, spinach, tomato sauce, bananas and others. Salt substitutes are often made of potassium so those should be avoided as well if you take ACE inhibitors. If you’d like to read the longer version of this article with more tips, sign up for my newsletter at suzycohen.com.
