For most of you, hiccups happen for a few minutes and resolve on their own. Most of the time it happens because you’ve swallowed too much air while drinking or eating. Or maybe you’ve had a beer, or soda pop, or went from a warm house into the freezing cold. These are all causes for hiccups.
Either way, these short-term hiccups go away on their own. But what if they didn’t stop for days or weeks at a time? One man had hiccups for 20 years before he found resolution.
Having hiccups for a long time will cause malnourishment, dehydration, mental stress, chest pain, abdominal discomfort, and problems in your relationship. Not to mention you can’t speak properly anymore. If you have been experiencing hiccups for a while, I’m sure you’ve seen your doctor. If you have not, then that is number one on your to-do list.
The reason is that your physician cannot effectively treat you unless the cause is known. Next, jot down all your medications. Don’t forget anything. For example, you may have had a lumbar injection for your sciatica or dental work. Include all the medications and treatments in the prior seven days and share this with your physician.
A handful of medical causes for intractable hiccups traditionally teased out include diabetes, brain tumors, gastrointestinal reflux, spinal cord infections and chest trauma. But it’s the less frequent causes that I’m writing about today.
Here are five weird reasons for persistent hiccups:
1. Steroid use – Medications taken orally (or by injection) that belong to the corticosteroid category can trigger long-lasting hiccups. Of the medication category, dexamethasone is the worst offender.
2. Thyroid nodules or goiters – You may not even realize you have a thyroid problem, because tests are not always conclusive. And with hiccups, doctors don’t automatically look at your thyroid, it is simply that unusual. So I’m listing this because goiters, nodules and hyperthyroidism can lead to intractable hiccup episodes.
3. Pericarditis – This is inflammation of the heart tissue, which can cause not only persistent hiccups but many other symptoms like weakness, fatigue, heart palpitations, shortness of breath and leg swelling.
4. Shingles – At times, people have been known to have a prodromal warning of the onset of herpes zoster, which causes shingles.
5. Medications – Many different prescribed and over-the-counter medications can lead to intractable hiccups. These include tranquilizers, medications for mental health, antihistamines, and some blood pressure pills.
As you probably already know, short-term hiccups can be received by holding your breath for a few seconds or drinking some water. But these tricks don’t work for intractable hiccups. Oftentimes, medication is needed and today we have several options that your doctor can prescribe. These include risperidone, gabapentin, phenytoin, and baclofen. I have a much more comprehensive article on this topic that includes more bizarre causes for hiccups. That is available at my website, suzycohen.com.
