For most of you, hiccups happen for a few minutes and resolve on their own. Most of the time it happens because you’ve swallowed too much air while drinking or eating. Or maybe you’ve had a beer, or soda pop, or went from a warm house into the freezing cold. These are all causes for hiccups.

Either way, these short-term hiccups go away on their own. But what if they didn’t stop for days or weeks at a time? One man had hiccups for 20 years before he found resolution.

