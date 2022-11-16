Zinc is a trace element, meaning we only require small amounts to reap the benefits it has to offer. Actually, it is the second-most abundant trace mineral in the human body after iron, which is the most abundant.
People can run out of zinc easily, especially if their diet is vegetarian or vegan. Other causes are sickle cell anemia, gastric surgery, alcoholism, Celiac or Crohn’s disease.
Zinc is necessary, albeit in smaller “trace” quantities, because it assists in about 300 important metabolic pathways, and those affect your health from head to toe.
I have a longer article and more studies posted on my website. In the meantime, here are some studies regarding zinc:
There are numerous trials on zinc and its role in immunity, especially innate immunity which is our first line of defense. In one intriguing study from 2019, published in the journal, Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers concluded, “Our results showed that, in COVID-19 patients, oral zinc can decrease 30-day death, ICU admission rate and can shorten symptom duration.”
In September 2022, a paper was published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. The researchers found that children were more susceptible to allergies and asthmatic disease if they did not have adequate amounts of zinc.
According to a meta-analysis published in The Journal of Dermatological Treatment Aug 2022), zinc supplementation has a lot of benefits and found a supporting role for zinc in many skin-related disorders. For example, it appears to help with Leishmaniasis, warts, and inflammatory skin conditions like acne and rosacea.
It’s well known that zinc works in tandem with other bone-loving minerals like strontium, boron, calcium, and vitamin D. We know that low zinc correlates to reduced bone density.
The recommended doses for the treatment and prevention of osteoporosis are somewhere between 15mg to 30mg of zinc daily.
Most doctors agree that zinc is useful to reproductive function. Low zinc correlates to higher rates of miscarriage and low sperm count. Studies suggest zinc may inhibit certain prostate cancer cell lines and slow metastasis. We know that tissue levels of zinc are consistently reduced in specimens taken from these patients.
It’s well known that a zinc deficiency contributes to more symptoms of thyroid illness. Low zinc will lead to the development of hypothyroidism and will deplete zinc faster. There’s more about healing thyroid conditions in my best-selling book sold on Amazon, “Thyroid Healthy: Lose Weight, Look Beautiful and Live the Life You Imagine.”
Symptoms of zinc deficiency are a lack of taste or smell, hair loss, low appetite, fatigue, auditory loss, infertility, low libido, and easier bone fractures.
We can obtain adequate amounts of this element through our diet, especially foods such as shellfish, poultry, red meat and whole grains. Some fruits are naturally rich in zinc and these include guava, cantaloupe, peaches and pomegranates. Chelated zinc supplements are great because they are bound to a natural amino acid, so stomach complaints are lessened.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.