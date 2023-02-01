The postpartum period can be overwhelming and challenging if it’s your first child, but it can also be a special time for bonding with your new baby. With the sudden drop in progesterone hormone after childbirth, the blues can occur and this can take a toll in the first few weeks. If depression occurs, it can be a difficult situation, but it is important to prioritize your own well-being so you can ultimately give more to your new family.
Here are six tips to help a new mom navigate postpartum depression:
Bond with your baby. This is a special time for you to get to know your new little one. Spend time cuddling, talking to, and looking at your baby. This will also help to build a strong attachment between the two of you.
Ask for help. Don’t be afraid to ask for help from family and friends. They can help with things like cooking, cleaning, and taking care of the baby. You may also want to consider hiring a postpartum doula to help with breastfeeding and baby care.
Join a support group or play group with other moms. You are not alone in this journey, and connecting with other new moms can be a great way to find support, advice, and friendship. You can find support groups online or in your local community.
Consider therapy or counseling. It is normal to have a range of emotions during the postpartum period, but if you find yourself struggling with feelings of depression, anxiety, or other mental health concerns, seeking therapy or counseling can be a helpful.
Take time for self-care. Make time to do things that you enjoy and make you feel good. This can be anything from reading a book, walking, or having a bath.
Keep a journal. Writing down your thoughts and feelings can be a great way to process your emotions and reflect on your experiences. You can also look back on it later and see how far you’ve come.
Being a new mom is a wonderful and rewarding experience but can also be challenging especially in the first few weeks when you're missing so much sleep! If you are having trouble with breastfeeding, let your baby set the pace and keep yourself hydrated.
In summary, be patient with yourself and your baby. Your baby is new to the world, just like you are new to being a parent. Be patient and understanding with yourself and your baby. You will both make mistakes, but you will also make progress. You are going through a lot right now and it is okay to take a break when you need it. With time, you will find your footing and will be able to navigate the postpartum period with ease.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.