While the geranium flower produces a beautiful bloom and is one of my mother’s personal favorites, the oil of this plant contains properties that we can benefit from in a variety of ways, both inside and out. Today I’m going to share with you several of the incredible benefits of geranium essential oil (herein after GEO for brevity’s sake) whose health benefits have been used for centuries.
GEO is a wonderful oil and its health benefits assist in the various bodily systems. The leaves, stem and petals of this plant are all used to produce the oil.
It is commonly used to make fragrances, but that is only the beginning of the many uses of this incredible oil. You can buy essential oil of geranium and diffuse it in your home if you like it. The reason it has that bold but notable scent is because of the principal constituent called “geraniol.”
Here are the top seven medicinal benefits of geranium oil:
The medicinal benefits are hard to overlook. This essential oil is also thought to help balance the system of the body responsible for regulating hormones and fertility, which might be helpful for those looking to conceive. It is an also anti-inflammatory oil and can help women with pain from menstrual cramps and PMS. Inhale the aroma, do not consume it.
GEO is a great option if you’re looking for something that produces an instantly calming atmosphere. It it thought to offer a sense of peace when in emotional crisis, and can help one feel more grounded.
People sometimes use this daily by putting a drop of it into their favorite moisturizer or cleanser, and then applying to the skin. This will help dry skin, clogged pores, acne, eczema, dermatitis and other blemishes. That’s because GEO contains strong anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds that make it great for skin health.
Briefly, here is a list of some other things that respond to GEO that you should know about. Please only apply topically and combine the GEO into a carrier oil, or the treatment you already use (for example, a drop in the Preparation H, or a drop in the lice shampoo you have).
7. Neuropathy (nerve pain)
You can dilute this oil with a carrier oil or add a few drops to a diffuser. You can also just take a whiff of it from straight out of the bottle, or dab it to your palms or the bottom of your feet for relaxation. Do not ingest or consume geranium oil internally. It is only intended for topical use, or via diffuser/aromatizer.
The list of how many things this oil can be used for is astonishing! If you’d like to learn more about geranium oil, or other essential oils I have more comprehensive articles at my website suzycohen.com.
