The other day I realized why I feel stressed in stores lately. I feel inundated with Halloween decorations, Thanksgiving, and even Christmas paraphernalia. I’m nowhere near holly and jolly right now, I’m still wearing tanks and shorts.
There used to be some separation in the old days, do you remember that? And Halloween was often the turning point in the year, but now there are shameful displays that began last summer.
I’m not the only one. It’s called “The Christmas Creep” and it’s intended to get you to spend more money, and much sooner.
There’s no breather between the holidays now. I feel like Lucy working the conveyor belt of chocolates.
While companies will improve their bottom line, our stress as a population will rise. Inflation has created challenges for many, and there’s less money to spend on decorative pillows and lights.
The Christmas Creep is a real thing, and here’s what you can do to cope with it:
1. Avoid stores that cause anxiety. Choose boutique stores, or shop online. Go to stores that respect the time frame of holidays.
2. Practice introspection.
Avoid impulse buying. Don’t make a purchase until you feel comfortable doing so.
Purchase things that people need right now like a gift card. If your budget is tight, bake something or make a homemade craft. People who care for you don’t even need a gift, they just need to know you love them.
Anxiety sets in when you feel out of control, and if you don’t set a price limit for the holidays, you’ll wind up in trouble come January when your credit card bill arrives.
4. Find out return policies.
Will you be able to get a refund on an item if you change your mind?
5. Stay focused and set a time boundary.
If you have to go into a store, set a time frame for the item(s) you need. Set the timer on your phone and avoid a tailspin by avoiding aisles that offer things you don’t need.
What’s wrong with a cup of warm green tea, or a sniff of lavender? What about two capsules of magnesium before the trip? These items are calming, as compared to a double-shot espresso that cranks up stress-related neurotransmitters.
Online platforms will advertise holiday items to you, and pay to get on your feeds so they can stalk you. For example, google “pilates ball” and you will soon see 2 dozen ads for this! But that’s not all.
There are few things worse for our younger generation than comparing themselves to what their peers are doing. It generates constant mental mulling, anxiety, and feelings of inferiority.
In closing, kick off the holiday season when you want to and don’t feel pressured. Use coping strategies to help yourself, and become self-aware of how certain stores make you feel. Spend your dollar wisely, and do the holidays on your own time frame.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.