When I was a practicing pharmacist at a large retail chain, I’d get this type of phone call a lot: “What do I do? My husband took his blood pressure pill and now he feels faint. Is that normal?”
Probably every pharmacist has received a similar call after dispensing any one of the popular anti-hypertensives like losartan, lisinopril, nifedipine, atenolol, and others.
The answer given depended on the severity of the situation, of course, and we were always mindful of having the patient’s doctor informed and notified. A person often experiences low blood pressure because they have high blood pressure and they’re supported on blood pressure pills to bring it down. But the problem is that it can go down too fast, and too much. Hence, a hypotensive crisis can occur.
Kidney dysfunction, heart disease, sleep apnea as well as thyroid disease are other causes for a hypotensive crisis. Vitamin B12 deficiency is known to cause pernicious anemia and it’s quite common. This is an overlooked but common cause of chronic low blood pressure.
The symptoms are the sensation of dizziness or feeling faint and lightheaded. There could also be nausea, weakness and inability to focus or concentrate. Vision can be impacted. If it’s serious, of course, call 911 and get help. Smelling salts aren’t a bad idea while you’re waiting for help.
For simple, occasional bouts of sudden low blood pressure, I could recommend the following:
1. Lie down and put a thick pillow under your legs so your head gets more blood flow. The reason you feel faint is because the blood left your head, so this positional change should be done first.
2. Munch on something very salty like potato chips, or drink salt water if you can sit up. It’s made as 1/2 cup water and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, and stir it well.
3. Generally speaking, drink more water. The more fluid you drink, the more pressure there is inside your blood vessels and that’s the goal.
4. Put on compression stockings if you have those. You should buy a pair of compression hose if you are on a blood pressure drug because you never know when you’ll experience this problem.
5. Fludrocortisone is a prescription medication that raises blood pressure. It works by controlling the sodium and the fluid balance in your body.
6. Do not get up fast. Even if you have been on a medication for years, and you feel confident of its effects, still I caution to never get up fast.
7. Licorice teabags can be used because that will elevate blood pressure too. If someone is around to help you steep this while you lay down with your legs up, it would be ideal. These teabags are sold everywhere. They are used most often for liver disease, and more recently for respiratory infections.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.