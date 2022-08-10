Recently, the World Health Organization has recently declared monkeypox a global health emergency. Monkeypox causes lesions similar to smallpox but milder, and it is self-limiting for most people.
In case you’re worried, I want to assure you, that almost everyone in this current outbreak is alive and well. I doubt you will know anyone who gets sick with it, it’s very rare! Nevertheless, monkeypox has become a very hot topic in the news. Let’s go over eight important points:
1. Is this going to kill people all over the world similarly to the coronavirus?
Answer: No, not like covid did. I don’t like to propagate fear and this is not going to be like you’re probably imagining it. There will be no monkeypox lockdowns so don’t worry! It’s not transmitted the same way.
2. Is it sexually transmitted?
Answer: Yes, it is mostly transmitted in this manner. However, there are other modes of transmission such as prolonged face-to-face contact or kissing. Studies confirm that the DNA virus is found mainly in semen, saliva, urine, and/or feces.
3. Why is it named monkeypox?
Answer: The virus was first identified from those fuzzy creatures! It was first discovered in 1958 when outbreaks occurred in monkeys that were being used for research. According to the CDC, the source of the disease remains unknown, however, monkeys (and rodents) harbor the virus.
4. What are the symptoms?
Answer: Fever is always part of the syndrome, along with headache, muscle aches, and other flu-like symptoms. Lesions and ulcers occur as well. If you develop these issues, call your doctor, and limit contact with others.
5. Can you transmit this to your pets?
Answer: No, you can’t give it to your pets. It’s the other way around. People become infected from exposure to the animals which include gerbils, hamsters, rabbits, monkeys, dogs, and cats. Of these, rodents seem to be the biggest transmitters. It can be transmitted from human to human as well.
6. What can we do to minimize the spread?
Answer: If you develop a rash, ulcer, or raised lesion (or you feel sick) avoid close contact and intimacy. Contact your physician.
7. What is the USA monkeypox case count?
Answer: It is unclear. The CDC has a website you can visit to see the live case counts in the USA. But the exact count for monkeypox is unclear. The number they post there includes both monkeypox cases and orthopoxvirus cases, combined. The latter includes smallpox, vaccinia virus, and cowpox. So the monkeypox case count just by itself is opaque.
8. What should you do if you get infected?
Answer: Call your physician to make an appointment to get help, or visit an urgent care center. Follow your doctor’s orders. For home relief, consider over-the-counter analgesics and antipyretics for fever and pain. Avoid close contact with others to minimize spread.
If you’re interested in a longer version of this article, it is available at my website, suzycohen.com
