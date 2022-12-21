Christmas spirit in the air. Patients coming into the office seem to have quite the “pep in their step”. I have seen many treasured Christmas shirts. Patients are planning to take trips to see their kids and grandkids. Other patients have family coming to Florida to enjoy our beautiful weather. So, in the Christmas spirit ... here is a little jingle to enjoy.

Did you hear the bells this morning? Were they mild and sweet and did the bells repeat and repeat; providing beautiful music and a feeling of peace among all people? Or was last night a silent night and you couldn’t hear anything? Merry Christmas to all. I hope everyone is enjoying this holiday season and however you celebrate I wish you peace.

