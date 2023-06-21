MIDFLORIDA donates AED

From left, Brooke Hay, Miriam Thompson, ADT Director Susie Hart-Bolton, Tony Bok (Back row) ADT art teacher Wanda Rojas-Colon, Sarah Moore, Ridge Area Arc CEO Kathleen Border, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Highlands Market President William Allbritton, ADT teacher Betty Rowland and Tony Bok.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A sudden cardiac arrest can happen anywhere at any time, but the risks are even greater when you are serving a vulnerable population. The chances of survival decrease for each minute that passes without CPR or a shock from an AED. An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It’s a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

Ridge Area Arc staff is regularly trained on the use of an AED as well as First Aid and CPR but until now, have not had a machine on the main campus. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union which has several locations in Highlands County had the opportunity to donate a defibrillator and did not hesitate to name Ridge Area Arc as the beneficiary.

