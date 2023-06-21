A sudden cardiac arrest can happen anywhere at any time, but the risks are even greater when you are serving a vulnerable population. The chances of survival decrease for each minute that passes without CPR or a shock from an AED. An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It’s a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.
Ridge Area Arc staff is regularly trained on the use of an AED as well as First Aid and CPR but until now, have not had a machine on the main campus. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union which has several locations in Highlands County had the opportunity to donate a defibrillator and did not hesitate to name Ridge Area Arc as the beneficiary.
“We are proud of our association with Ridge Area Arc and its commitment to making our communities a better place to live and work. We see every day how the unexpected can change lives in a matter of moments, especially when it comes to a sudden cardiac emergency. Anyone, anywhere can be affected by heart disease at any time and we wanted to help ensure that vital medically necessary equipment was available to assist their clients should the need ever arise,” said William Allbritton, market president of the MIDFLORIDA Highlands region.
The defibrillator will be placed inside Arc’s Adult Day Training Center, which provides training for more than 50 individuals with disabilities. The Philips HeartStart automated external defibrillator (AED) is easy to use and provides real-time, step-by-step voice prompts, just like the models used in staff training.
“MIDFLORIDA Credit Union has partnered with Arc for years but this is a nod to just how truly dedicated they are to caring for the wellbeing of Arc consumers. This is a significant gift that we hope we never have to use but if we do, we will be equipped to save a life,” said Ridge Area Arc CEO Kathleen Border.
Consumers and staff at Ridge Area Arc in Avon Park accept the donation of an AED unit from MIDFLORIDA Credit Union.