Oftentimes, people in small towns travel to big cities for more complex medical treatments for specialized care and the expertise of the doctors. Medical facilities in small towns are sometimes limited, so traveling to the bigger cities for second opinions and/or more advanced treatment seems to be the best option when one can afford to do so. But what joy and peace of mind one can find when they have all the big city expert medical staff right in their small town.
Though Sebring is a small town, it is packing some big punches when it comes to renowned doctors. One of those physicians is a Highlands County orthopedic surgeon who pursued her undergraduate studies at the University of Connecticut where she studied molecular and cellular biology getting her bachelor of science degree. Dr. Havlee Henry has a master’s degree in physiology where she studied animal research from Northeastern University in Boston. Her medical degree was obtained at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in Rochester, New York. Then her residency in orthopedic surgery was gained at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven Connecticut. Her fellowship in orthopedic surgery with concentration on shoulder and elbow (upper extremities) followed at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and a six-month fellowship abroad for orthopedic surgery for trauma at Nottingham University Hospital (The Queen’s Medical Center) in Nottingham, United Kingdom.
Henry is a board-eligible orthopedic surgeon, an expert physician who has dedicated her career to improving patient outcomes by educating herself in the best of the best institutions.
Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Henry grew up in more of a middle- to upper-class family with little more opportunities than others. Her dad was a bank manager. Her mom was a biology teacher who traveled abroad as well to study at Howard University to obtain her degree. When her mom returned to Jamaica with her degree in hand, she would marry and have Dr. Henry and her two brothers. Two of the three children grew up to have professions in the sciences. Dr. Henry became an orthopedic surgeon, while her oldest brother is a veterinarian and the middle brother is in the arts.
Once she was in the States, Henry continued her long-distance relationship with Akeel Herdsman, who was still in Jamaica. The two would later marry while Henry was doing her Fellowship in Rhode Island. Following her fellowship, Henry moved to Ocala and then to Sebring in 2022 with her husband, Akeel Herdsman.
Herdsman works in finances, trading stocks and bonds. The couple just welcomed their weeks-old son, Kayode Amari.
When asked what she wants the community to know, she said, “We have the resources here, top notch might I add. Though we as doctors can work across the board with any ethnic group and are successful, I want readers to know that research has been carried out that proves minorities respond better with minority doctors in orthopedics and medicine.
“I specialize in shoulder replacements and we have a lot of retired people here who want to keep active. We have just as much, if not better, ability to get the job done as you’d find going to Tampa or Orlando. Just know that we are here. Doctors like myself are more than capable, with knowledge and expertise to accomplish your goals of mobility and active living. There are alot of these retired people around here who want to keep golfing but have shoulder pain. We are here and can help them keep putting and swinging on the green for their enjoyment, leisure, and/or profession. No need to travel far any more.”
Henry’s motivation is that she wants to be the best. “Staying on top and making sure I keep my skills above all and keep aspiring and delivering the best service is key for me. I hope that all children, especially other young minority children who look like me, can be inspired to dream bigger and go a little farther in life by reading stories like mine. If you’re willing to put the work in, opportunities will come forth to assist you in your dreams and goals,” Henry said.
Henry and her colleagues can be found at AdventHealth Medical Groups Orthopedics at Sun ’N Lake.