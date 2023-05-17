Oftentimes, people in small towns travel to big cities for more complex medical treatments for specialized care and the expertise of the doctors. Medical facilities in small towns are sometimes limited, so traveling to the bigger cities for second opinions and/or more advanced treatment seems to be the best option when one can afford to do so. But what joy and peace of mind one can find when they have all the big city expert medical staff right in their small town.

Though Sebring is a small town, it is packing some big punches when it comes to renowned doctors. One of those physicians is a Highlands County orthopedic surgeon who pursued her undergraduate studies at the University of Connecticut where she studied molecular and cellular biology getting her bachelor of science degree. Dr. Havlee Henry has a master’s degree in physiology where she studied animal research from Northeastern University in Boston. Her medical degree was obtained at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in Rochester, New York. Then her residency in orthopedic surgery was gained at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven Connecticut. Her fellowship in orthopedic surgery with concentration on shoulder and elbow (upper extremities) followed at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and a six-month fellowship abroad for orthopedic surgery for trauma at Nottingham University Hospital (The Queen’s Medical Center) in Nottingham, United Kingdom.

