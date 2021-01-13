SEBRING — In lieu of the annual AdventHealth Heartland Region Foundation gala, the Foundation team, hospital administration and board members shifted strategy and hosted an online auction and virtual 5K/10K, raising more than $86,000 to go toward a Clinical Scholarship Program.
The Clinical Scholarship Program was developed to provide local AdventHealth care team members with advanced educational opportunities so they can continue to grow and provide exceptional care to everyone they serve.
“The gratitude and trust that has been felt by our clinical teams – through these virtual events and the support of this Clinical Scholarship Program – is indescribable,” said Christen Johnson, Foundation Executive Director for AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula. “The development of this program would not have been a success without the support of our resilient Heartland communities. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank every supporter for their hand in making this possible.”
Drs. Rajeswari and Ashok Sonni, and the Sonni Family Foundation, contributed to the Clinical Scholarship Program with a lead gift of $25,000, noting that education and advancement are key to success. Along with their generous contribution, Dr. Rajeswari Sonni is the newest voted in member of the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation board.
“We undoubtedly wanted to honor our caregivers this year,” said Randy Surber, President and CEO, AdventHealth Lake Placid and Sebring and AdventHealth Wauchula. “We are overwhelmed with the support both the online auction and virtual 5K/10K received from our Heartland communities. I am also exceptionally proud that our physicians and team members contributed to these efforts in support of each other.”
For more information about how to support the AdventHealth Heartland Region Clinical Scholarship Program, please contact the Foundation office at 863-402-5525.