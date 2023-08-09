AdventHealth is pleased to welcome Dr. Stacy Kreil as chief nursing officer for AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth Wauchula and AdventHealth Sebring, effective Sept. 5, 2023.
Kreil has 20 years of progressive nursing leadership experience. She most recently served as vice president and chief nursing officer for Centura Health in Colorado Springs.
She led nursing practice and ensured patient safety across three campuses, Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, and the newly built St. Francis Interquest Hospital. With 24,000 discharges and 90,000 emergency visits annually, Kreil led nursing in maintaining Leapfrog A grade and achieving CMS 5 Star rating. Additionally, Kreil improved overall employee engagement each of her five years at Penrose-St. Francis.
Under her leadership, Penrose-St. Francis obtained their second ANCC Magnet redesignation and has applied for their third designation. In 2021, Kreil received the Colorado Nightingale honor, the State’s highest honor for nursing, for her work in “Couplet Care in the NICU.” During her tenure, Kreil held an active leadership role with Community Boards, Senior Leadership, Medical Staff, and hospital leaders.
“I am so pleased to join the Heartland market, building on the strong nursing practice in our three hospitals,” Kreil said. “I am committed to ensuring patient safety and ensuring the best clinical outcomes for those families. I look forward to exploring Highlands and Hardee Counties and taking in everything Central Florida has to offer!”
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Kreil join us as Chief Nursing Officer for the AdventHealth Heartland market,” said Jason Dunkel, president, and CEO of AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Lake Placid and AdventHealth Wauchula. “We know her high level of clinical expertise, coupled with her strong track record of increasing employee engagement, will no doubt contribute to high-quality, whole-person health care in our hospitals and within our communities.”
Kreil achieved her Doctor of Nursing Practice in Executive Leadership from Regis University. She also holds a Master of Science in Nursing Education from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northwestern State University.
Kreil and her husband, Jeff, have two adult children and two fur babies. She enjoys playing golf, traveling and cheering on her Denver Broncos in her spare time.