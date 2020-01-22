SEBRING — Join AdventHealth Sebring for a free “Hypertension: It’s Not Just the Numbers” lecture on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 4 p.m. to learn more about the often underappreciated and misunderstood topic of high blood pressure. The definition, causes, consequences and prevention of hypertension will be discussed.
The free one-hour seminar will be presented by Shahnaz Punjani, MD, from AdventHealth Medical Group Interventional Cardiology at Sun n Lake, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring, and held at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in the second-floor conference rooms. To register, please call 863-402-3627 or visit AdventHealthSebring.com.