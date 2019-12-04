SEBRING — Join AdventHealth Sebring for a free “Hypertension: It’s Not Just the Numbers” lecture at 4 p.m. today, Dec. 4. Learn more about the often underappreciated and misunderstood topic of high blood pressure: it’s definition, causes, consequences and prevention of hypertension.
The free one-hour seminar will be presented Shahnaz Punjani, MD, from AdventHealth Medical Group Interventional Cardiology at Sun ‘n Lake, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring, and held at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard, in the second-floor conference rooms. To register, please call 863-402-3627 or visit AdventHealthSebring.com.