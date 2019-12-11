SEBRING — Join AdventHealth Sebring for a free “Urinary Incontinence: You’re Not Alone!” lecture on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. Join us to learn more about the often-unspoken topic of incontinence in women. The lecture will cover the types of incontinence, causes and management options. The free one-hour seminar will be presented by Vandy Mayworth, APRN, from AdventHealth Medical Group OB GYN at Sebring, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring, and held at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard, in the second-floor conference room. To register, please call 863-402-3627 or visit AdventHealthSebring.com.