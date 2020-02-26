SEBRING — Join AdventHealth Sebring for a free “Let’s Talk: Age Appropriate Screenings, Menopause, What to Expect and How to Manage” lecture at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Learn more about the often-unspoken topic of menopause, and the need for age-appropriate screenings for women.
The free one-hour seminar will be presented by Vandy Mayworth, APRN, from AdventHealth Medical Group OB GYN at Sebring, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring, and held at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in the second-floor conference room.
To register, please call 863-402-3627 or visit AdventHealthSebring.com.