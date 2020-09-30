SEBRING — AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics at Sun ‘N Lake is excited to welcome Brittiany Garrett, APRN to our team of compassionate orthopedic care providers.
Brittiany is a certified advanced practice registered nurse that provides quality, patient-oriented orthopedic care. She earned her Master of Science in nursing (MSN) with a specialization in family nurse practitioner from South University in Savannah, Georgia.
She is experienced in evaluating pre-operative and post-operative patients. As part of the orthopedic team at Advent Health, she will join Dr. Joaquin Oronoz and Dr. Michael Watson in establishing diagnoses and creating a tailored plan of care with our patients. She will work collaboratively with you, and a multidisciplinary team when needed, to help you regain confidence and mobility so you can enjoy all life has to offer.
To keep herself healthy and happy, Brittiany enjoys spending time in the pool and visiting Disney with her husband and three kids. She also enjoys biking, golfing and reading.
Connecting with a health care provider is more important than ever to stay healthy in these uncertain times, and you can be confident in your safety when you visit AdventHealth. AdventHealth has implemented measures across all locations to minimize the risk of infection for patients, providers, and team members that include screening and masking every patient or visitor who comes to its facilities.
AdventHealth Medical Orthopedics at Sun ‘N Lake is welcoming new patients, 4409 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., Sebring. To learn more or schedule an appointment, call 863-402-3480 or visit AHMGHeartland.com.