SEBRING — AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Sun ‘N Lake, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring, welcomes Dr. Irving Perez and Dr. Safi U. Ahmed to the practice.
Dr. Irving Perez is a board-certified cardiologist specializing in comprehensive cardiovascular care for adult patients 18 and older. He helps prevent, diagnose and treat heart disorders and related conditions such as angina (chest pain), coronary artery disease, myocardial infarction (heart attack), valvular heart disease, hypertension (high blood pressure), high cholesterol, heart failure, arrhythmias (irregular heart rhythm including atrial fibrillation), and syncope (dizziness). Throughout his career, Dr. Perez has broadened his knowledge base by writing many technical articles, publications and abstracts in addition to presenting and teaching at various heart-related seminars.
Dr. Perez earned his Doctor of Medicine at the Universidad Iberoamericana in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He then completed his residency in internal medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, New York, and a cardiovascular disease fellowship at the University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. Family, values and hard work are of utmost importance to Dr. Perez, and he treats his patients as if they are members of his family. He is fluent in English and Spanish.
Dr. Safi Ahmed is a board-certified cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist with AdventHealth’s elite cardiology team in the Heartland. Dr. Ahmed is the director of the cardiac electrophysiology program at Adventhealth Sebring and has a wealth of experience in treating patients with cardiac arrhythmias. He specializes in complex ablation as well as implants and explants of cardiac devices. He has been involved in research activities and education of medical students, residents and cardiology fellows.
Dr. Ahmed earned his Doctor of Medicine at Ross University School of Medicine in Bridgetown, Barbados. He then completed his residency in internal medicine and three fellowships in cardiology, cardiac electrophysiology and nuclear cardiology at Hahnemann University Hospital and Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With his relaxed and approachable manner, Dr. Ahmed makes it easy for his patients to put their trust in him both as their doctor and friend. He is fluent in English and Urdu.
As AdventHealth Medical Group physicians, Dr. Perez and Dr. Ahmed join AdventHealth’s employed group of providers with over 50 primary and specialty care providers in Highlands and Hardee counties.
Dr. Perez and Dr. Ahmed are welcoming new patients and appointments are available by calling 863-386-0055. AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Sun ‘N Lake is located at 4638 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in Sebring. To learn more about AdventHealth Medical Group, visit AHMGHeartland.com.