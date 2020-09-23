SEBRING — AdventHealth Medical Group is excited to expand access to primary care in Highlands County by welcoming D. Andrew Roquiz, MD, to its network of providers. Dr. Roquiz is accepting new patients at AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Mall Ring Road, where he will care for patients with a whole-person approach.
Dr. Roquiz is a board-certified family medicine physician with more than eight years of direct patient care. His most recent role has been clinic leader at Family Medical Care Clinic in Hayden, Idaho. He earned his medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California and went on to complete his family medicine residency at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in California.
As a family medicine physician, Dr. Roquiz has a passion for preventative medicine and promoting healthy lifestyles. He offers the full range of primary care services, including wellness exams, treatment of chronic and acute illnesses, lifestyle medicine and more. Dr. Roquiz is also fluent in English, Tagalog and Spanish.
To keep himself healthy and happy, Dr. Roquiz enjoys playing tennis, basketball, volleyball and a variety of instruments. He also enjoys running triathlons and spending time with his family.
Connecting with a primary care provider is more important than ever to stay healthy in these uncertain times, and you can be confident in your safety when you visit AdventHealth. AdventHealth has implemented measures across all locations to minimize the risk of infection for patients, providers, and team members that include screening and masking every patient or visitor who comes to its facilities.
Dr. Roquiz is welcoming new patients at AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Mall Ring Road, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring, 935 Mall Ring Road, Sebring. To learn more or schedule an appointment, call 863-471-9000 or visit AHMGHeartland.com.