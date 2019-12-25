SEBRING — On Jan. 6, 2020, AdventHealth Medical Group will open a new Prompt Care location in South Sebring to provide convenient and flexible care to the community. The location will be open seven days a week with extended evening hours to better serve the Heartland. Both locations hours are Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday — Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
AdventHealth Medical Group Prompt Care at South Sebring and AdventHealth Medical Group Prompt Care at Sun ‘N Lake, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring, provides health care to those who are sick or have minor injuries, and are unable to see their primary care provider, or don’t have an established provider. We regularly treat children five years and older and adults for sprains, strains, urinary tract infections (UTI), sinus/cold/respiratory infections, wellness exams, and more.
Our neighborhood-based practices provide comprehensive primary care that is personalized according to each patient’s needs. And as part of the Sebring area’s most comprehensive multi-specialty medical group practice, our family medicine providers are able to communicate directly and securely with other medical specialists within one integrated network, providing patients with a true continuum of care.
New patients are welcome and most major insurances are accepted. Call 863-402-3429 to schedule an appointment for our new south Sebring location, or starting Jan. 6 just walk in at 2950 Alternate U.S. 27 South, Suite B, Sebring.
If you need Prompt Care now, AdventHealth Medical Group Prompt Care at Sun ‘N Lake (north Sebring) is open seven days a week to care for you. Call 863-382-9600 or walk in at 4421 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., Suite B, in Sebring.