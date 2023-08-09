AdventHealth Sebring is delighted to announce that Dr. Victoria Selley is being promoted to chief medical officer, effective Sept. 5, 2023.

Selley most recently served as Emergency Department medical director over our three campuses. During her four-year tenure in that role, Selley led efforts to improve quality, safety and flow processes in the emergency department. She currently serves as the AdventHealth Sebring vice chief of staff and the Utilization Review Committee chair.

Recommended for you