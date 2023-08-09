AdventHealth Sebring is delighted to announce that Dr. Victoria Selley is being promoted to chief medical officer, effective Sept. 5, 2023.
Selley most recently served as Emergency Department medical director over our three campuses. During her four-year tenure in that role, Selley led efforts to improve quality, safety and flow processes in the emergency department. She currently serves as the AdventHealth Sebring vice chief of staff and the Utilization Review Committee chair.
Selley has helped the AdventHealth teams across the Heartland achieve several accreditations including the Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA). Under her leadership, the Heartland hospitals also received Stroke, STEMI, Chest Pain and Heart Failure accreditations. Selley is a Family Medicine and Internal Medicine Residency core faculty member and has coordinated multiple ED residency rotations.
Prior to working for AdventHealth, Selley served as the medical director of Emergency Medicine Physicians at Carteret Health Care, spearheading numerous programs and committees including the Advanced Primary Stroke Care Program. She was honored as Physician of the Year there in 2016.
“I am truly honored to take the next step in serving Highlands County, focusing on providing the best possible clinical outcomes for our patients,” Selley said. “As a member of this community, I am deeply committed to delivering exceptional, whole-person care that makes a positive impact on the residents of our community.”
“Dr. Selley sets the bar high for all medical staff members. She exemplifies the care and compassion that distinguishes so many remarkable physicians,” said Jason Dunkel, AdventHealth Sebring President and CEO. “Her exceptional expertise and passion for our community will undoubtedly lead us to new heights in delivering the highest quality health care.”
Selley is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine and achieved her Doctor of Medicine from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. She also holds a Master of Science from Barry University and a Bachelor of Science from Florida Southern College.
Selley and her husband, Dr. Jeremy Selley, have two children. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling with her family, spending time with her kids, reading and going to the beach.