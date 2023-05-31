AdventHealth Sebring honored 12 dedicated nurse residents recently for their successful completion of the Nurse Residency Program. The Nurse Residency Completion Ceremony served as a celebration of their hard work and commitment to providing exceptional, whole-person care.
The Nurse Residency Program is designed to transition new nurses into clinical practice under the preceptorship of an experienced nurse over a period of 12 weeks. This focused transition into practice facilitates confident organization skills, safe clinical practice, and exceptional patient experience.
The nurse residents – who work in various departments at AdventHealth Sebring including the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, Labor and Delivery, Surgery, and more – received certificates, recognizing their successful completion of their dedicated orientation with a year-long mentorship.
AdventHealth’s leaders have made the recruitment and retention of nurses one of the organization’s top priorities, focusing on improving work intensity and pay, working with community partners to bring on new nurses, and helping nurses further their education and career goals.
The highlight of the ceremony was the moment when the nurse residents exchanged their “Nurse Resident” badges for their permanent “RN” badge designation. This completion represents a significant accomplishment in their nursing careers and symbolizes their readiness to embrace the responsibilities and challenges that come with being a registered nurse.
This significant milestone marks their accomplishment in the year-long Nurse Residency Program, which comprises a comprehensive curriculum combining didactic classroom training, simulation labs, and weekly workshops.
During the Nurse Residency Celebration, the graduates showcased their research and presentation skills through four insightful presentations on various Nurse Program topics. Their topics ranged from addressing nurse burnout to promoting safety practices within the healthcare setting. These presentations demonstrated the graduates’ commitment to continuous learning and their dedication to enhancing patient care through evidence-based practices.
The Nurse Residency Program at AdventHealth Sebring is designed to provide essential resources, support, and critical thinking skills to new nurses. By offering a blend of theoretical knowledge, hands-on training, and mentorship, the program equips nurse residents with the necessary tools to excel in their roles.