AdventHealth Sebring honored 12 dedicated nurse residents recently for their successful completion of the Nurse Residency Program. The Nurse Residency Completion Ceremony served as a celebration of their hard work and commitment to providing exceptional, whole-person care.

The Nurse Residency Program is designed to transition new nurses into clinical practice under the preceptorship of an experienced nurse over a period of 12 weeks. This focused transition into practice facilitates confident organization skills, safe clinical practice, and exceptional patient experience.

