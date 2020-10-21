SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring is the first in Highlands County to implant the world’s smallest pacemaker into a patient. Pacemakers are the most common way to treat blockages of electrical signals between the chambers of the heart and help restore the heart’s normal rhythm by coordinating the electrical activity of chambers. The innovative wireless pacemaker, Micra™ VR, is the size of a large vitamin and is implanted directly into the heart through a vein in the leg.
Historically, patients have been treated with traditional dual-chamber pacemakers which are implanted in the upper chest, under the skin below the collar bone and connected to the heart using wires.
“We are the only hospital in Highlands County delivering our brand of expert heart care to the community,” said Randy Surber, President and CEO of AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Lake Placid and AdventHealth Wauchula. “We are continuously adding innovative technology and the brightest clinicians to ensure our community will always receive the best care possible when they need us most.”
The less invasive, 20-minute procedure helps patients lower their chances of infection, eliminates chest incisions and scarring and requires only six hours of down time — allowing patients to get back to living a healthier life faster than ever before.
“This device is an exciting treatment option for patients in need of a pacemaker,” said Dr. Safi U. Ahmed, electrophysiologist at AdventHealth Sebring. “The Micra VR™ is less invasive than traditional options. It greatly improves the patient’s quality of life with no post-operative lifestyle limitations. Patients can resume all prior activities immediately after discharge. This is the kind of innovation and technology we are committed to providing so that our patients can live their healthiest life possible.”
The AdventHealth network of care features the only certified heart and vascular center and Primary Stroke Care Center in the Heartland region. The AdventHealth Sebring heart and vascular program is rated in the top tier nationally. The hospital recently unveiled a $17.5 million, state-of-the-art Heart and Vascular Center to provide these innovative procedures and the latest in cardiovascular surgical care for Hardee, Highlands and surrounding counties.