AdventHealth Sebring welcomes additional team members

SEBRING — AdventHealth is committed to focusing on whole-person health for patients, team members and the community it serves. To help provide much-needed relief, AdventHealth Sebring welcomed 59 physicians, nurses and certified nursing assistants (CNAs) from FEMA to assist hospital care teams at this time.
Our care teams have been working in high-stress situations for several months and have picked up extra shifts and covered open shifts to provide continuous high-quality care in our community.
The physicians, nurses and CNAs will provide additional support and fill in for team members as they take time off for their own families and to rest and renew, as needed.