SEBRING — AdventHealth will offer 3-D Mammograms in 30 minutes for only $30 throughout the months of September and October, it’s Pink Out campaign to raise awareness for breast health. Mammograms are one of the best tools for early detection of breast cancer and AdventHealth is committed to making it easy for patients to receive the necessary care. Patients can visit ScheduleYourMammoToday.com or call 844-464-2284 to schedule an appointment in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas Counties.
Statistics show about one in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. In 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected in women and over 2,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men. AdventHealth is home to some of the latest in mammography technology including Breast MRIs, Bone DEXA, Digital Mammography, and 3-D Mammography. The sooner a diagnosis is made, the sooner treatment can be started.