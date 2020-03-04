SEBRING — AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics at Sun ‘N Lake welcomes Dr. Michael D. Watson, board certified in orthopedics, to the practice. Dr. Watson has more than three decades of experience with orthopedic surgery and sports medicine. He offers a wide range of orthopedic surgical procedures for patients of all ages.
Dr. Watson’s specialties include, but are not limited to, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery, rotator cuff (shoulder) surgery, arthroscopy of knees and shoulders, joint replacement of the hips, knees and shoulders, sports injuries, and sprains and strains, carpal tunnel surgery, hand surgery, fracture care and non-surgical treatment of arthritis (corticosteroid and/or viscosupplementation injections).
He has served as a physician in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after 10 years of service. He also worked at Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children in Louisiana and has provided medical team coverage for local and professional sports teams.
Dr. Watson earned his medical degree at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, Illinois. He completed an orthopedic residency at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans.