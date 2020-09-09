SEBRING — AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Sun ‘N Lake, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring, welcomes Nhora Adams, APRN to our practice. Adams is an advanced practice registered nurse specializing in general surgery. She earned her master’s degree in nursing from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale and completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of South Florida in Tampa.
Adams is an experienced professional who will be providing pre-, post- and intra-operative care for patients undergoing surgery at AdventHealth Sebring. Before taking on her new role as part of the esteemed general surgery team, she served as a charge nurse in the critical care department since 2014 at AdventHealth Sebring and has a well-rounded background in the intensive care unit, cardiac progressive care unit, emergency room, nursing home services, and orthopedics program. Adams proudly cares for patients in all stages of life by offering her clinical expertise and listening intently to their needs. She is fluent in English and Spanish. When she’s not working, Adams enjoys spending time with her family, reading her favorite book “The Little Prince,” and snacking on hummus and chips.
AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Sun ‘N Lake is welcoming new patients and appointments are available by calling 863-402-3161. AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Sun ‘N Lake is located at 4301 Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard, Suite 102, in Sebring.