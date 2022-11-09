Many people in central Florida express to me that they never had allergies or sinus issues up north or even over on the coast. I guess our area just has a lot of allergy-causing items in the great outdoors. Allergies can affect your hearing.

Are your eyes itchy? Do you have a little bit of a scratchy throat? Do you just feel clogged up? The pollen is in full swing in the heartland. With the pollen and the seasonal change come the onset of allergies. More people are experiencing allergy symptoms each year. Thirty percent of adults and nearly 40% of children are now affected by allergens. (Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America April 7, 2017).

