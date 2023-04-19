April is National Minority Health Month. This year’s theme is “Better Health Through Better Understanding”. This theme speaks to the importance of improving the health of racial and ethnic minority populations in all communities and our work to reduce health disparities. We do this by developing our ability to provide culturally competent and language-based information that is appropriate for all audiences. If a person, no matter what their background, has access to the right information in a format they can understand, they are able to create healthier outcomes for themselves and those around them.
One of the most critical aspects of developing healthier outcomes is health literacy. People who can read and understand the written forms and verbal communications received from health care providers have a better understanding of what actions they may need to take on their own behalf, or for family. Health literacy is defined by Healthy People 2030 as “…the degree to which individuals have the ability to find, understand, and use information and services to inform health-related decisions and actions for themselves and others.” There is also an organizational health literacy component, which is “…the degree to which organizations equitably enable individuals to find, understand, and use information and services to inform health-related decisions and actions for themselves and others.”
Personal health literacy focuses on the individual’s use of health information to make informed decisions and take actions that will lead to better outcomes in their own health. This knowledge empowers people to ask questions when they don’t understand and to be engaged with their provider in making health decisions. With better knowledge of how their own health is impacted by outside factors, people can share this information within their communities to help others be better informed, too.
The concept of organizational health literacy addresses the responsibility of every organization to make health literacy an equitable goal…ensuring that each person within the organization has access to the tools they need to be informed, no matter what that means. Some people may need information in another language, or to have an interpreter. Some people may need information verbally or in braille. Because everyone is different, a one-size-fits-all approach to health is not enough.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has developed a National Action Plan to Improve Health Literacy. This plan hopes to engage people from all groups – organizations, professionals, policymakers, communities, families – in a joint effort to find the best ways to improve health literacy for all. There are two core principles of this Action Plan:
• All people have the right to health information that helps them make informed decisions
• Health services should be delivered in ways that are easy to understand and that improve health, longevity, and quality of life
And there are seven goals and strategies for achieving them:
• Develop and share health and safety information that is accurate, accessible, and actionable
• Promote changes in the health care system that improve health information, communication, informed decision-making, and access to health services
• Incorporate accurate, standards-based, and developmentally appropriate health and science information and curricula in childcare and education through the university level
• Support and expand local efforts to provide adult education, English-language instruction, and culturally- and language-appropriate health information services in the community
• Build partnerships, develop guidance, and advocate for change in policies
• Increase basic research and the development, implementation, and evaluation of practices and interventions to improve health literacy
• Increase the sharing and use of evidence-based health literacy practices and interventions
That sounds like a lot … and it is. This effort will take all of us working together to build a better health future for everyone in every community. For our part, DOH-Highlands is using grant money to fund a literacy project that we have been doing now for two years. It involves giving books to local children through partnerships with our schools, libraries, Boys and Girls Clubs, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and RCMA organizations. Each child gets at least one book that is theirs to keep and read. Our hope is that this effort will increase the literacy rate among elementary school children in Highlands County, foster a love of reading and the adventure it brings, and that these children will, in turn, share their books and love of reading with friends and family.
Won’t you join us? Encourage the children in your life to read by reading to them or buying them books as presents on special occasions. If you read, share with them what books you like and why you enjoy reading. Building a solid base for literacy now will help the adults these children will become to be better prepared for a health future.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.