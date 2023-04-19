April is National Minority Health Month. This year’s theme is “Better Health Through Better Understanding”. This theme speaks to the importance of improving the health of racial and ethnic minority populations in all communities and our work to reduce health disparities. We do this by developing our ability to provide culturally competent and language-based information that is appropriate for all audiences. If a person, no matter what their background, has access to the right information in a format they can understand, they are able to create healthier outcomes for themselves and those around them.

One of the most critical aspects of developing healthier outcomes is health literacy. People who can read and understand the written forms and verbal communications received from health care providers have a better understanding of what actions they may need to take on their own behalf, or for family. Health literacy is defined by Healthy People 2030 as “…the degree to which individuals have the ability to find, understand, and use information and services to inform health-related decisions and actions for themselves and others.” There is also an organizational health literacy component, which is “…the degree to which organizations equitably enable individuals to find, understand, and use information and services to inform health-related decisions and actions for themselves and others.”

