If your hearing instruments are more than two years old there has been huge advancements in sound reproduction and the control of speech-weighted background noise ... aka crowd noise, restaurant noise, or clubhouse noise. Often I am asked how long should hearing instruments last? How do I know if I should replace them? An average life-span of hearing instruments is four to six years. Many conditions or obstacles can change this number.

If the hearing instruments that you purchase are in the top level of technology, then you can expect the technology to last longer. Often, the manufacturers will give updates to the hearing instruments through your hearing health care providers computer. Technology in the lower tiers usually are not offered updates and therefore do not last as long; nor do they provide as much programming flexibility for future shifts in hearing.

Recommended for you