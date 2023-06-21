Did you know that one of the most important things you can do to ward off dementia / Alzheimer’s is to protect the auditory portion of your brain. The brain has to get proper sound to stay healthy. Not just any sound. Good clear, accurate reproduction of sound scapes. In other words, if you have a hearing loss then wear a top quality hearing aid.

Patients often tell me, “Getting old ain’t for sissies!” I would tend to agree. Over the last 42 years of helping people hear better I have seen and heard a ton of stories. I hear jubilant stories and dreaded stories. I get to hear about life. I get the privilege of being a “confidante.” Patients and their loved one’s worry ... and at the same time, hope for the best ... pray for the best.

Recommended for you