Are your ears prepared for winter? That’s what local hearing-care expert Dr. Andrea Livingston of Central Florida Hearing Services wants to know. As folks add on a few more layers of clothing for the chilly season, Andrea reminds everyone that ears could use a little protecting, too.
“Warm ears are healthy ears,” says Livingston. “It’s important to know how to look out for your ears when the temperature drops and to recognize some of the warning signs that the cold may be causing damage.”
Livingston offers four quick tips:
• Cover up. Wearing a thick, wool hat or earmuffs can help protect against “surfer’s ear” or exostosis, an overgrowth of bone in the ear canal resulting from repeated exposure to cold water and wind. As the canal narrows, earwax can no longer be expressed, causing buildup. Pain, infection, and hearing loss are all symptoms of exostosis. The condition’s reversible with surgery, but the best move is prevention.
• Address allergies. People don’t often associate allergies with winter, but it’s definitely a thing — especially with increasingly longer pollen seasons in some areas and greater contact with indoor allergens during colder months. Some 10 to 30 percent of people worldwide have allergic rhinitis, per the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, which can lead to uncomfortable symptoms such as plugged ears. Discuss any allergic reactions — including ear problems — with your doctor to determine the best treatment.
• Be vigilant. Upper respiratory infections or colds — quite common during winter — can lead to earaches and temporary hearing loss. Handwashing, healthy eating, regular exercise, adequate sleep, avoidance of those already ill with a cold, proper cleaning of surfaces, and other vigilance can help reduce the risk of catching a cold virus.
• Avoid self-treatment. If an earache does develop, make a doctor’s appointment as soon as possible. Infections should be addressed quickly to ensure your ears don’t become damaged. Many cases of preventable hearing loss result each year from improperly treated ear infections.
