Facial expressions, body movement and voice identify who we are when we meet other individuals. Each person projects an image consciously and unconsciously, such as a smile, a frown, a slumped body, which sends a message to those whose lives we touch. When we step out of non-thinking behaviors and take a mental inventory, we discover that there are many optional choices of thoughts and behaviors. A positive yoga mindset inspires conscious proactive thinking and behaviors inwardly and outwardly. When we step onto a yoga mat and initiate postures, we are taking actions to clear the mind and body of negativity and moving forward.
A yoga practice is self-defined as each person initiates postures by taking a class, then practicing the movements and mindset into everyday activities. Yoga awakens awareness to initiate healthy postures, eating habits and proactive thoughts. This is the yoga mind. Now, let’s discover your “center of gravity.”
A yoga practice stresses slow, deep breathing to expand flexibility, emotional stability and balance. When learning yoga, standards of behavior and postures improve each day with practice, thus, each class begins in quiet meditation with legs folded on the mat and eyes closed. This beginning step is to calm the mind and body. Find a suitable location where you can let go of the world and any creeping negativity that unconsciously may slip into the mind. This is the first step in centering your balance.
Today, we begin the yoga practice with a focus on the core muscles of the abdominals by initiating crouch pose. This posture builds strength and stability when walking, standing, moving and being able to lift straight up from a sitting position in a chair. Crouches are initiated with a deep knee bend, balancing on the toes and heels centered beneath the buttocks, while opening the knees to each side and coming straight down. The balls of the feet and heels need to stay together in the crouch position.
The discovery of an ancient oak, maybe a thousand years old, in Highlands Hammock State Park still gripping the Earth inspires the strength of this posture. The yoga crouch pose begins with knees extended to each side as the body comes straight down into a deep crouch, as arms are lifted into an open “V” above the head and held out wide for several deep breaths. This pose requires concentration, focus and strength to maintain balance while holding the pose. This is the yoga challenge, not to give up but keep practicing and improving. Conquering this posture will build the inner thighs, the legs, arms and knees to make walking, sitting, running and exercise routines more efficient, as well as similar everyday tasks.
The main principle in initiating this pose is to keep the back as straight as possible, not bending forward. Thus, begin slowly and gradually come straight down with palms together and elbows extended out to the sides. Work on achieving this movement before raising up the arms straight up into a V and balancing for several deep breaths in the crouch. This is a Level III posture for those who want to challenge the internal strength of the lower body. It will take time and practice to initiate and hold the posture. It is a great posture to end a daily yoga practice.
Join the classes at Shield Wellness Center, 4597 Casablanca Circle, Sebring on Tuesdays and Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 5:30-7 p.m. Make room in your busy life to discover and improve your physical strength.