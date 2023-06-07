Yoga pose

Nancy Dale does the crouch pose at the ancient tree in Highlands Hammock State Park.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

Facial expressions, body movement and voice identify who we are when we meet other individuals. Each person projects an image consciously and unconsciously, such as a smile, a frown, a slumped body, which sends a message to those whose lives we touch. When we step out of non-thinking behaviors and take a mental inventory, we discover that there are many optional choices of thoughts and behaviors. A positive yoga mindset inspires conscious proactive thinking and behaviors inwardly and outwardly. When we step onto a yoga mat and initiate postures, we are taking actions to clear the mind and body of negativity and moving forward.

A yoga practice is self-defined as each person initiates postures by taking a class, then practicing the movements and mindset into everyday activities. Yoga awakens awareness to initiate healthy postures, eating habits and proactive thoughts. This is the yoga mind. Now, let’s discover your “center of gravity.”

