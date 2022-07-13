Finally, better hearing! You finally did it. You made that appointment and got your hearing tested. You knew already you were having some hearing difficulties. You spent a couple of hours with your hearing health care provider going over which products would provide the best correction for your hearing loss and your lifestyle. Finally, you were fit with your new devices. Now comes the journey to better hearing.
How are you doing with your new hearing aids? Is it uncomfortable? Does it whistle or chirp? Do things sound tinny? Is it slipping out of your ear? Does your head feel like it is in a bucket? Or maybe your own voice sounds too loud? Having problems distinguishing voices from all the new background noise? Maybe you are just annoyed having something in or over your ear after a couple of hours.
Don’t worry, these problems are more common than you would think. Not only when you correct your hearing for the very first time but sometimes when you get new hearing aids after you have been wearing the same instruments for several years. New technology will sound “new” to you with much broader frequency ranges and faster processor speeds. You will get used to them with patience, practice. Realistic goals will provide you with the greatest satisfaction from you hearing aids. To help you get adjusted to your ‘new ears” try some of these ideas.
1. Get to know your hearing aids. First of all, know how to clean them. You should be cleaning them every day. If dry skin, flaky hair products, or wax/oil get into the microphone or receiver opening, they will affect their performance and your speech understanding. This may not be your first set of instruments but the technology will be more advanced than your old ones. New instruments can have multiple microphones, multiple programs, accessories that you can hook to TVs, computers, radios, cell phones, and various other devices to “connect” the sound wirelessly into your aids. Learning to take advantage of these options will improve your listening experience.
2. Adjust to your own voice. Your voice may very likely sound somewhat different to you; after all, you haven’t heard it at a normal level for sometime. Even if you have already had instruments and are getting new ones, the new technology is sharper and clearer and amplify more frequencies. Sometimes you don’t recognize your own voice. Hearing yourself better means you now have the opportunity to control the volume of your own voice so you are not shouting at others and you will be able to pronounce words more easily. If you have limited daily conversations then practice reading aloud to help you get used to your voice.
3. Choose appropriate seating. When you get into a noisy restaurant or meeting sit appropriately based upon the technology and style of hearing instrument you are wearing. Your hearing health care professional can guide you on how and where you should sit for the best speech understanding.
4. Learn to hear. Even people with normal hearing can have a hard time understanding in a noisy environment. Don’t get stressed. Move closer, lean in and focus on who is talking. Even a few inches helps. If you have a button or a remote to access multiple programs then sample which one is working the best.
As your brain becomes used to the new sounds, you will be able to master more situations with ease and confidence. Teamwork between you and your hearing healthcare provider is essential. If you are having issues and frustrations, we are here to help you reach your fullest hearing potential. Call us if you need some help, 385-3497. To Hear Better Is To Live better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.