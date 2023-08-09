Chances are you know someone who has fallen or who is afraid of falling. A Matter of Balance is a proven program designed to help people manage concerns about falls and increase physical activity. Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is looking for volunteers to help provide this program.

A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls is conducted in eight two-hour sessions and uses group discussion, problem-solving strategies, videos and gentle physical exercise. Older adults learn positive coping methods to reduce fear of falling and remain active and independent.

