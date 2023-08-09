Chances are you know someone who has fallen or who is afraid of falling. A Matter of Balance is a proven program designed to help people manage concerns about falls and increase physical activity. Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is looking for volunteers to help provide this program.
A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls is conducted in eight two-hour sessions and uses group discussion, problem-solving strategies, videos and gentle physical exercise. Older adults learn positive coping methods to reduce fear of falling and remain active and independent.
A Matter of Balance coaches help participants become more confident about managing falls by believing that they can increase their strength, find ways to reduce falls, and protect themselves if they do fall. In addition, participants report that they have increased the amount they exercise on a regular basis.
A Matter of Balance coaches need good communication and interpersonal skills, enthusiasm, dependability and a willingness to lead small groups of older adults. Coaches also need to be able to lead low to moderate level exercise.
The A Matter of Balance Coach Training will be held virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 1-5 p.m. Space is limited and advance registration is required. To participate, you must reside in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, or Sarasota County. To register, contact Clorivel Lappost, AAASWFL’s Health & Wellness Coordinator at Clorivel.Lappost@aaaswfl.org or by calling 239-652-6914.