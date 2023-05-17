Yoga class

Yoga practitioners from the Shield Wellness Center classes in Sebring – Cynthia Buckwalter, Martha Workman, Joyce Shafer, Arlene Tossi and Tamra Shafer – execute and hold the modified Vinyasa I pose that reinforces a strong stance and alignment of the spine.

 COURTESY/NANCY DALE

Holding yoga postures requires determination! Releasing anxiety is a positive step to achieve harmony in the mind and body. With all of the distractions in today’s world, the individual is in charge of choosing a destiny and setting standards and goals to achieve a focused purpose. A purpose is determined by thinking and research not accepting at face value the many so-called news stories and glorious ads that purport to determine an individual’s mind set. It takes focus and determination to pursue an individual life plan and destination. Determining a life path and how to achieve a worthwhile outcome is not an accident, nor can it be dictated by others or technology. As in yoga, life choices are up to the individual to determine and achieve which take purpose and drive; it is the “Will” at work.

Today’s world requires each individual to think, perform research, sift out truth from fiction and determine the worthwhileness of information. This analysis is essential to actualizing individual goals and specific life challenges designed to set the values and actions into motion. Ideas are just the beginning of a daily process of achievement, working through indecisiveness and set-backs. Life takes determination.

