Holding yoga postures requires determination! Releasing anxiety is a positive step to achieve harmony in the mind and body. With all of the distractions in today’s world, the individual is in charge of choosing a destiny and setting standards and goals to achieve a focused purpose. A purpose is determined by thinking and research not accepting at face value the many so-called news stories and glorious ads that purport to determine an individual’s mind set. It takes focus and determination to pursue an individual life plan and destination. Determining a life path and how to achieve a worthwhile outcome is not an accident, nor can it be dictated by others or technology. As in yoga, life choices are up to the individual to determine and achieve which take purpose and drive; it is the “Will” at work.
Today’s world requires each individual to think, perform research, sift out truth from fiction and determine the worthwhileness of information. This analysis is essential to actualizing individual goals and specific life challenges designed to set the values and actions into motion. Ideas are just the beginning of a daily process of achievement, working through indecisiveness and set-backs. Life takes determination.
Determination is defined in Webster’s Dictionary as a “firm or fixed intention to achieve a desired end.” What if the “desired end” is not clear? The mind determines a mental definition to understand and clarify. By studying and learning how a yoga practice integrates a visual image from execution into the body is the duty of the mind. This is the reason we call yoga purposeful, as it is more than just a class, as it has practical applications to achieve health and wellness.
“Benefits of practicing vinyasa yoga include increased flexibility, strength, and endurance, as well as improved balance and coordination. Additionally, the focus on breath control and mindfulness can help to reduce stress and improve overall mental wellbeing” (Power Yoga, 2023).
Yoga is decisive with clearly defined movements to achieve better fitness and health. One of the purposes of yoga is to initiate the healing power by releasing anxiety. Anxiety is frustration, discouragement, fear and other adjectives that are stored in the mind and body, maybe for many years and increasing with time. If the mind says there is a body part in pain or out of whack, definition and actualization begins, first in the mind with a determined goal to ease pain, discover a cause for the physical and mental disruption in the body hopefully, not ignore finding a solution. A physician practitioner may be consulted to assist in determining the cause of the pain and through their expertise seek a solution. The individual affected may be unconsciously contributing to a negative mind set and lifestyle.
Yoga is an individual pathway and choice for improved well-being when the mind seeks to activate better health. Joining a yoga class with other like minded practitioners is a positive step forward. Shield Wellness Center Sebring, at 4597 Casablanca Circle, offers FREE YOGA classes every Tuesday and Friday 1-2:30 p.m. and Thursdays 5:30-7 p.m. You decide your direction and purpose in life as we enjoy the journey and exploration.